Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deckplate Removal [Image 12 of 15]

    Deckplate Removal

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    231103-N-KV075-1192

    A U.S. Navy Sailor removes deck plates on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 05:54
    Photo ID: 8105975
    VIRIN: 231103-N-KV075-1192
    Resolution: 2942x3942
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deckplate Removal [Image 15 of 15], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct Maintenance
    Sailor Stands Watch
    Sailor Initializes System
    Sailor Stands Watch
    Nimitz Goes Underway
    Sailor Conducts Engine Inspection
    Sailors Handle Line
    Sailors Handle Line
    Sailors Handle Line
    Sailor Raises Ensign
    Sailors Repair Catapult Switch
    Deckplate Removal
    Sailor Prepares Signal Flag
    USS Nimitz Leaves Port
    Sailor Repairs Mast Lights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Port
    Flight Deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT