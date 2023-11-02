Deckplate Removal

231103-N-KV075-1192



A U.S. Navy Sailor removes deck plates on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 Location: WA, US