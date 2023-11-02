231103-N-KV075-1135
U.S. Navy Sailors repair a catapult switch on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2023 05:54
|Photo ID:
|8105974
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-KV075-1135
|Resolution:
|5109x4020
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Repair Catapult Switch [Image 15 of 15], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT