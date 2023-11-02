231103-N-CM203-1125
U.S. Navy Sailors handle mooring line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship departs Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)
This work, Sailors Handle Line [Image 15 of 15], by SA Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
