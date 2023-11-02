Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Conducts Engine Inspection [Image 6 of 15]

    Sailor Conducts Engine Inspection

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    231103-N-CM203-1014

    U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Christian Escalona, from Batanes, Philippines, inspects an F414 engine aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 05:53
    Photo ID: 8105969
    VIRIN: 231103-N-CM203-1014
    Resolution: 3279x4590
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Conducts Engine Inspection [Image 15 of 15], by SA Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Engine
    Nimitz
    Navy
    F414

