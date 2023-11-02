Sailor Conducts Engine Inspection

231103-N-CM203-1014



U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Christian Escalona, from Batanes, Philippines, inspects an F414 engine aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Lagunes)

