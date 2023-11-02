Sailor Initializes System

231103-N-AB310-1053



U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Ben DeGroat, from Moses Lake, Washington, initializes the Shipboard Information, Training and Entertainment system aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

