    Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 1 of 15]

    Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    231103-N-AB310-1019

    U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Tyler Cameron, left, from Brookings, South Dakota, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Escalona, from Batanes, Philippines, cross-reference tools used for maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 05:53
    Photo ID: 8105964
    VIRIN: 231103-N-AB310-1019
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy
    Sailor

