231103-N-AB310-1019



U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Tyler Cameron, left, from Brookings, South Dakota, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Escalona, from Batanes, Philippines, cross-reference tools used for maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Puget Sound, Nov. 3, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 05:53 Photo ID: 8105964 VIRIN: 231103-N-AB310-1019 Resolution: 5404x3603 Size: 1.52 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Brittney Camacho-Pietri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.