Erosion control project combines Korean culture and safety.

The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Directorate of Public Works engineered and constructed a new erosion control safety project over 8 months along Camp Casey's main road.

The purpose of this infrastructure improvement project was to prevent future land erosion. Every time it would rain, water would come down the hill slope and wash large portions of sand, gravel, rocks, and dirt on to the adjacent running trail and roadway.



(U.S. Army Photo by KATUSA PFC Lee, Min Kyu)

