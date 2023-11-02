Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Erosion control project combines Korean culture and safety. [Image 3 of 6]

    Erosion control project combines Korean culture and safety.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Directorate of Public Works engineered and constructed a new erosion control safety project over 8 months along Camp Casey's main road.
    The purpose of this infrastructure improvement project was to prevent future land erosion. Every time it would rain, water would come down the hill slope and wash large portions of sand, gravel, rocks, and dirt on to the adjacent running trail and roadway.

    Erosion control project combines Korean culture and safety

