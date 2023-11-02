U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Pfc. Anastasia Dennis, an Infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, puts on face paint during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).

