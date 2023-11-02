Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Matthew Youkers, an Infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security with his M240B machine gun, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. JPMRC is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 8105935
    VIRIN: 231103-A-FC838-6041
    Resolution: 4069x2713
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01
    U.S. Soldiers establish a defensive perimeter during JPMRC 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    ICORPS
    25ID
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT