    25th Infantry Division Soldiers practice readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 8]

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers practice readiness during JPMRC 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Supplies are staged to maintain readiness at Area X-Ray, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Nov. 3, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 8105915
    VIRIN: 231103-A-YV330-6665
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 18.95 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers practice readiness during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    lethality
    free and open indo-pacific
    JPMRC 24-01

