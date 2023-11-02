25th Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th ID Command Sgt. Maj. Garrett O’Keefe and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jessica Cho brief U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, Headquarters Department of the Army Operations Planning and Training Deputy Chief of Staff, about training and operations that happen in Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii and the future of the site, Nov. 3, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 01:18 Photo ID: 8105913 VIRIN: 231103-A-LR057-1048 Resolution: 4448x6668 Size: 18.87 MB Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPMRC 24-01 [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.