JPMRC 24-01 Assault Preparation

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, applies face paint in Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii, Oct. 31, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brendon Donahue)

Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US