U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” operate a M119 105 mm howitzer while conducting a joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 00:20 Photo ID: 8105879 VIRIN: 231102-F-HY271-1773 Resolution: 8194x5463 Size: 13.45 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Arctic Angels’ conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha [Image 50 of 50], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.