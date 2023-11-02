Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Arctic Angels’ conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha [Image 44 of 50]

    ‘Arctic Angels’ conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” fire a M119 105 mm howitzer while conducting a joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 00:19
    Photo ID: 8105875
    VIRIN: 231102-F-HY271-1727
    Resolution: 5117x3411
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Arctic Angels’ conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha [Image 50 of 50], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    joint forcible entry operation
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN
    arctic aloha

