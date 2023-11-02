36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion hold change of responsibility ceremony

36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Command Sergeant Major Gilbert Stamps relinquished responsibility to Command Sergeant Major Jesse Kennis, Nov. 3, 2023 at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas.



The change of responsibility ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another while reinforcing the core values and principles of the military. It is a significant event in recognizing the pivotal role of the Command Sergeant Major within a military unit.

