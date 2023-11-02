Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion hold change of responsibility ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion hold change of responsibility ceremony

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Command Sergeant Major Gilbert Stamps relinquished responsibility to Command Sergeant Major Jesse Kennis, Nov. 3, 2023 at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas.

    The change of responsibility ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership and responsibility from one senior enlisted leader to another while reinforcing the core values and principles of the military. It is a significant event in recognizing the pivotal role of the Command Sergeant Major within a military unit.

    IMAGE INFO

