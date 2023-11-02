Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines launch an Unmanned Aircraft System during JPMRC 24-01

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines launch an Unmanned Aircraft System during JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Ian Hughes and Lance Cpl. Matthaew Denicola assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team, prepare to launch an Unmanned Aircraft System at Cooper Air Field on Pohakuloa Training Area on Nov. 3, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 22:22
    Photo ID: 8105674
    VIRIN: 231103-A-CJ630-3245
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
