U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines launch an Unmanned Aircraft System during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Ian Hughes and Lance Cpl. Matthaew Denicola assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Littoral Combat Team, prepare to launch an Unmanned Aircraft System at Cooper Air Field on Pohakuloa Training Area on Nov. 3, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

