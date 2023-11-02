Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Merchant Tanker Departs JBPHH with Fourth Transfer of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Fuel [Image 3 of 3]

    Merchant Tanker Departs JBPHH with Fourth Transfer of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Fuel

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Merchant tanker Empire State departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, with approximately 11.8 million gallons of fuel from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Nov. 2, 2023. Merchant tankers Stena Impeccable, Yosemite Trader, Stena Imperative, Overseas Sun Coast, SLNC Goodwill and USNS Henry J. Kaiser are pierside. Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Capt. William Jakubowicz)

