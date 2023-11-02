Kevin Griffith, the captain of the merchant tanker Empire State, observes computer systems while navigating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. The tanker departed with approximately 11.8 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8105654 VIRIN: 231102-M-OV505-1051 Resolution: 6396x4264 Size: 1.61 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Merchant Tanker Empire State Departs JBPHH with Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility Fuel [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.