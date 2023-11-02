Arctic Angels conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha

U.S. Army paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” U.S. Army Alaska, prepare to fire a M119 105mm howitzer while conducting joint forcible entry operation at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Arctic Aloha, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

