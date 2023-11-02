Arctic Angels conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha

An Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M assigned to Golf Company 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, approaches Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, while supporting Arctic Aloha, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

