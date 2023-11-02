Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Angels conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha [Image 25 of 35]

    Arctic Angels conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M assigned to Golf Company 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, approaches Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, while supporting Arctic Aloha, Nov. 2, 2023. Arctic Aloha is a joint Army and Air Force exercise designed to prepare the 11th Airborne Division’s paratroopers for decisive action operations in the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility and validate the ability to establish an intermediate staging base in the Pacific and follow-on joint forcible entry in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 20:22
    Photo ID: 8105600
    VIRIN: 231102-F-RJ686-2182
    Resolution: 3848x2565
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Angels conduct joint forcible entry operation during Arctic Aloha [Image 35 of 35], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Alaska
    joint forcible entry operation
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    arctic aloha

    OPTIONS

