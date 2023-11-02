Helicopter Flight Operations

An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, takes off from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 23, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trinti Lersch)

Date Taken: 10.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 Location: NORFOLK, MEDITERRANEAN SEA