Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helicopter Flight Operations [Image 5 of 10]

    Helicopter Flight Operations

    NORFOLK, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Triniti Lersch 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 prepares for take off on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 23, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trinti Lersch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 8105539
    VIRIN: 231023-N-GK686-1097
    Resolution: 4605x3289
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT