Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Lyle Forestall, assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, prepares an MH-60R Sea Hawk for routine flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 22, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

Date Taken: 10.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA