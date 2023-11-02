Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Maintenance [Image 3 of 3]

    Aircraft Maintenance

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Savion Weaver, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, performs routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:15
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    Blacklions (VFA 213)

