Aircraft Maintenance

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Savion Weaver, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, performs routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

