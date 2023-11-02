A Trooper from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment charges uphill during a wet gap crossing as part of Remagen Ready on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 3. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) with the division as the unit of action. LSCO requires team cohesion to execute multi-domain operations across warfighting functions properly.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8105466
|VIRIN:
|231103-A-SD394-8904
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Remagen Ready [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
