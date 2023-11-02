An Engineer from the 36th Engineer Brigade disengages after dropping off a squad of Troopers during a wet gap crossing as part of Remagen Ready on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Nov. 3. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) with the division as the unit of action. LSCO requires team cohesion to execute multi-domain operations across warfighting functions properly.

