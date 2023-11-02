Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remagen Ready

    Remagen Ready

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Romey 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment cross Lake Belton during a wet gap crossing as the lead element in a force-on-force exercise during Remagen Ready on Fort Cavazos, Texas, on Nov. 3. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) with the division as the unit of action. LSCO requires team cohesion to execute multi-domain operations across warfighting functions properly.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:03
    Photo ID: 8105458
    VIRIN: 231103-A-SD394-8940
    Resolution: 5818x4156
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    This work, Remagen Ready [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Alex Romey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    Field
    First Team
    Exercise
    Wet Gap Crossing
    Fort Cavazos

