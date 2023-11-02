Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard ESGR Boss Lift 2023

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Allen Griffith 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland National Guard hosted an Employer Support the Guard and Reserve(ESGR) Boss Lift event to allow employers to gain insight into their employees military service and ensuring meaningful civilian employment for citizen warriors and their families. ESGR collaborates with national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations to meet Reserve Component members needs.

    ESGR
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard

