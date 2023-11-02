Maryland National Guard ESGR Boss Lift 2023

The Maryland National Guard hosted an Employer Support the Guard and Reserve(ESGR) Boss Lift event to allow employers to gain insight into their employees military service and ensuring meaningful civilian employment for citizen warriors and their families. ESGR collaborates with national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations to meet Reserve Component members needs.

