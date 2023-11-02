Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Brandon Kenney, from Oxford, Maine, assigned to the aircraft intermediate maintenance department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts routine maintenance in the hangar bay while operating in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Steiner)

