Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Routine Maintenance

    Routine Maintenance

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Brandon Kenney, from Oxford, Maine, assigned to the aircraft intermediate maintenance department of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts routine maintenance in the hangar bay while operating in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 16, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Steiner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 8105330
    VIRIN: 231016-N-XJ026-1061
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine Maintenance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    GRF
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8
    Ford’s first deployment
    inaugural deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT