Maryland National Guard ESGR Boss Lift 2023

Master Sgt. Oldewurtel, an Airmen of the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, provided an informational and interactive walkthrough of the A10 'Warthog' Thunderbolt II for guests of the ESGR Boss Lift event held at Warfield Air National Guard base in Middle River, MD.



The Maryland National Guard hosted an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift event to allow employers to gain insight into their employees' military service and ensuring meaningful civilian employment for citizen warriors and their families. ESGR collaborates with national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations to meet Reserve Component members' needs.



