Diver in the water

U.S. Army Corps of Engineer, Buffalo District Regional Technical Dive Coordinator Shanon Chader adjusts the helmet of a training diver as she prepares to dive in the slip adjasent to the Black Rock Lock along the Niagara River, Buffalo, NY, October 23, 2023.



The Team conducts diver training in cold water, dark water and with dive gear that they may not be familiar with, a prerequisite for all new divers before they go to the Corps Dive Safety Training class in Houston, TX. It also provided an opportunity to conduct Dive Tender Training for new divers/team members.

Date Taken: 10.23.2023