JROTC National Raider Challenge 2023

An Army JROTC Cadet crosses the finish line at the Challenge Division 5K run at Fort Knox, Ky., Nov. 3, during the JROTC National Raider Challenge. The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the annual championship event for JROTC Raider Challenge teams being hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command for the first time at Fort Knox, Kentucky. From November 2-5, more than 3,000 Army JROTC cadets from 180+ high schools across the country competed to be the best Raider team in the nation.

