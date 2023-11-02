Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland [Image 3 of 3]

    Maryland

    GLEN ARM, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Civilian employers disembark a UH-60 Black Hawk at the Maryland National Guard Boss Lift 2023 on November 3, 2023 at Blum Military Reservation, Glen Arm, Maryland. The Maryland National Guard hosted an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift event to allow employers to gain insight into their employees’ military service and ensuring meaningful civilian employment for citizen warriors and their families. ESGR collaborates with national, state, and local government and professional trade organizations to meet Reserve Component members’ needs. (Maryland Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

