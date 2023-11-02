‘Meet and Greet’ planned for 2023 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy’s Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke speaks with people planning to deer hunt in the 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis., while they attend a special Meet and Greet event Nov. 18, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at the installation. The event was organized by Luepke and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch and included support from the Fort McCoy Permit Sales Office, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The event gave hunters an opportunity to register firearms. get any permits needed, and talk with post officials about any concerns prior to the season. Dozens of people attended. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 11.18.2022 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US