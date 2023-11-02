Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Football Game

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, salute during the national anthem at the Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation Game in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023. This was the 20th annual AHC Military Appreciation Game honoring U.S. service members and veterans with free admission to their Saturday football game. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    This work, Military Appreciation Football Game, by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Football
    Vandenberg
    USAF
    Military Appreciation
    USSF

