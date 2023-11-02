Military Appreciation Football Game

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, salute during the national anthem at the Allan Hancock College Military Appreciation Game in Santa Maria, Calif., Oct. 28, 2023. This was the 20th annual AHC Military Appreciation Game honoring U.S. service members and veterans with free admission to their Saturday football game. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

