Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 665th Engineer Company are hard at work reconstructing Range 12 here at US Army Support Activity Fort Dix. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 12:10
    Photo ID: 8104392
    VIRIN: 231103-A-IE493-9040
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 625.85 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023
    ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT