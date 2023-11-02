Soldiers from the 665th Engineer Company are hard at work reconstructing Range 12 here at US Army Support Activity Fort Dix. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 12:10 Photo ID: 8104388 VIRIN: 231103-A-IE493-3131 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 553.93 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.