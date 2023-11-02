ASA Fort Dix 665th Engineer Company Reconstruct Range 12 November 03, 2023

Soldiers from the 665th Engineer Company are hard at work reconstructing Range 12 here at US Army Support Activity Fort Dix. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|11.03.2023
|11.03.2023 12:10
|8104385
|231103-A-IE493-7050
|2400x1600
|802.19 KB
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|1
|0
