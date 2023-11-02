Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    A U.S. Marine from Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow, fills his plate with food provided by one of Fort Irwin's home-based culinary businesses at a military mixer October 24, 2023, at Fort Irwin, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 12:14
    Photo ID: 8104270
    VIRIN: 231023-A-DQ632-6638
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer
    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer
    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer
    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer
    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    NTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT