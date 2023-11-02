U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment talk about their jobs and show off equipment October 24, 2023, at a static display during a military mixer at Fort Irwin, Calif.
Fort Irwin Hosts Military Mixer
