    156th Wing Halloween Event [Image 1 of 10]

    156th Wing Halloween Event

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    10.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    A member with the Rebel Legion Puerto Rico Base poses for a photo during a Halloween event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 28, 2023. The Halloween event provided candy, games and snacks to those who attended and was organized by the Military and Family Readiness Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    This work, 156th Wing Halloween Event [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

