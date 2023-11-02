Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk.

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    231025-N-GP384-1021 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 25, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Darion Mullican, a native of Lusby, Maryland, needleguns a padeye on the flight deck of Truman, Oct. 25, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Hoppe)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 09:08
    Photo ID: 8103736
    VIRIN: 231025-N-GP384-1021
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 868.4 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

