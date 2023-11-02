Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 09:08 Photo ID: 8103736 VIRIN: 231025-N-GP384-1021 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 868.4 KB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.