231025-N-GP384-1134 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 25, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Braulio Cabral, left, a native of New York, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Angel Mancera, a native of Speedway, Indiana, both replace a window wiper on a weather deck of Truman, Oct. 25, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Hoppe)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 09:08
|Photo ID:
|8103735
|VIRIN:
|231025-N-GP384-1134
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|836.32 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT