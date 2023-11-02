231025-N-SW048-1022 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 25, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class William Freeman, a native of Chicago, inspects the battery of a forklift on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Oct, 25, 2023. Truman is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)

Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023