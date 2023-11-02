Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Beam 

    USS Harry S Truman

    231025-N-SW048-1005 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 25, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Daniel Shirley, a native of Mesquite, Nevada, performs maintenance on a forklift on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Oct, 25, 2023. Truman is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 08:59
    This work, 231025-N-SW048-1005 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

