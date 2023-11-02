231025-N-SW048-1005 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 25, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Daniel Shirley, a native of Mesquite, Nevada, performs maintenance on a forklift on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Oct, 25, 2023. Truman is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)
