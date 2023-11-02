231025-N-SW048-1090 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 25, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jordan McCartney, a native of Seiad Valley, California, replaces washers on aqueous film forming foam on Truman Oct, 25, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Logan McGuire)
|10.25.2023
|11.03.2023 08:58
|8103721
|231025-N-SW048-1090
|3171x4439
|774.21 KB
|US
|1
|0
